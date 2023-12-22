Kate Middleton's Fashion Evolution in 2023

Kate Middleton has used her wardrobe to assert her power in 2023 - she's ready to be a Queen', says OK! fashion expert OK!'s Fashion Editor Lauren looks back at the Princess of Wales' best style moments this year. From her love of power suits to show-stopping regal gowns, it's been a winning year for Kate...when it comes to style stakes, and she's proving she's firmly found her style confidence. We've seen the former Duchess blossom into a Princess with a wardrobe fit for a future queen.

From her new love of power suits (who knew pinstripes would look so good out of the office?) to her regal designer gowns, Kate has been asserting her new role within the Royal family through her savvy fashion choices. As Kate now prepares for a future as our Queen, she holds a more prominent position within the Royal family, therefore her 2023 wardrobe was carefully considered. Kate's style has certainly evolved this year, with softer looks being swapped for stronger silhouettes such as bold shoulders and suiting, which assert a more 'business' like approac





