Kate Middleton's brother James shares son's unique name alongside first snap

James Middleton, who is the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, has welcomed his first child with wife Alizée Thevenet.

The couple officially shared the announcement on Instagram, after the 36-year-old and Alizée, 32, were spotted in London drinking coffee and pushing a stroller. James was seen with his little one in a £795 navy Silver Cross pram – identical to one that Kate was once seen using when Prince George was a born."He has been in our lives for just a few weeks, but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy," the new dad captioned the Instagram post.

"No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three." According to The Bump, Inigo is a masculine name of Spanish and Latin origin, meaning "fiery" or "ardent." It derives from the medieval favorite, Ignatius. headtopics.com

The couple, who married in 2021 in a secret South of France wedding, then gave followers an insight into how they're adapting to parenthood. James wrote: "We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly.

"The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)." While Inigo might be their first 'human baby', James and Alizée share a huge breed of dogs together - six to be exact - Mabel, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Nala and Isla, who are part of the inspiration behind his dog food company, James & Ella. headtopics.com

Read more:

OK_Magazine »

James Middleton and wife Alizee Thevenet pictured with newborn baby for the first timeThe Princess of Wales's brother and his wife have welcomed their first child Read more ⮕

James Middleton welcomes first child with wife Alizée ThevenetThe Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton has welcomed his first child with wife Alizée Thevenet after announcing they were set to become parents earlier this year Read more ⮕

Princess Kate's incredible gift to brother James Middleton revealed following arrival of babyJames Middleton and wife Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first baby Read more ⮕

James Middleton's wife Alizee Thevenet glows in double denim days after giving birthPrincess Kate's sister-in-law looked beautiful in this double denim look just days after giving birth to her first child Read more ⮕

Kate's incredible gift to brother James Middleton after welcoming first childKate Middleton's brother James has welcomed his first child with wife Alizée, and it looks as though the Princess of Wales has gifted them the 'Rolls-Royce' of prams Read more ⮕

Baby joy for Kate as she welcomes new addition and becomes auntie againKate Middleton's brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee have welcomed their first child who is a new cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Read more ⮕