Kate Hudson Spotted on Set of Mindy Kaling's Netflix Basketball Series

Kate Hudson was spotted on set of Mindy Kaling 's untitled Netflix basketball series on Wednesday in Los Angeles . In the 10-episode comedy, Hudson, 44, plays the owner of the fictional Los Angeles Waves basketball team, who is forced to prove herself 'in the male-dominated world of sports' after taking over the franchise from her brother. The actress was seen in between takes drinking a bottle of Perrier and looking over her lines.

Hudson looked to be wearing light makeup and her blonde hair was styled in loose waves. As for her outfit, the mother-of-three was dressed in 'Waves' T-shirt, baggy pink pants and brown UGG slippers. Kate Hudson was spotted on set of Mindy Kaling 's untitled Netflix basketball series on Wednesday in Los Angeles Along with starring in the show, Hudson is also listed as an executive producer with Mindy. Production on the sports comedy kicked off last month — over two years after it was ordered by Netfli

