Kashif Ali scores maiden century as Worcestershire dominate against Warwickshire

Kashif Ali scored an accomplished maiden century as Worcestershire made a solid 316-7 against Warwickshire on the opening day of the County Championship season at Edgbaston. Kashif struck 110 and Gareth Roderick added 68 as the visitors returned to Division One with a strong day's work.

New Warwickshire captain Alex Davies chose to bowl but, without Hasan Ali and the injured Liam Norwell, his bowling attack lacked penetration on a good batting pitch and Kashif took advantage in composed fashion with a richly deserved maiden ton. Roderick flicked the first ball of the season to the midwicket boundary and, with Jake Libby, put 50 on the board in 12 overs as Olly Hannon-Dalby and Chris Rushworth found rhythm elusive in the strong wind. Libby made an assured 38 before departing as he top-edged a pull to deep mid-wicket, where Danny Briggs took a fine low catch to give debutant Michael Booth his maiden first-class wicke

Kashif Ali Worcestershire Warwickshire County Championship Cricket

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Killer Kashif Anwar who pushed wife to her death and then tried to cover it upThe Push: Murder on the Cliff will look at the tragedy and the trial that followed

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Tour the Morgan Motor Company’s Worcestershire factoryJonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House.

Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »

Plans submitted for pet crematorium in WorcestershireA company wishes to build a chapel of rest, crematorium hall, memorial garden and visitor car park.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance service rated outstandingWarwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is found to be safe, caring and well-led.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Miners' strike 1984: Warwickshire man recalls insults as he kept workingDave Meuse, who was 26 at the time, kept working at Daw Mill Colliery during the 1984-5 strikes

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Worcestershire sign ex-West Indies skipper HolderWorcestershire sign former West Indies skipper Jason Holder for the opening five County Championship matches.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »