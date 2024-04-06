Kashif Ali scores maiden century as Worcestershire dominate against Warwickshire

Kashif Ali scored an accomplished maiden century as Worcestershire made a solid 316-7 against Warwickshire on the opening day of the County Championship season at Edgbaston. Kashif struck 110 and Gareth Roderick added 68 as the visitors returned to Division One with a strong day's work.
New Warwickshire captain Alex Davies chose to bowl but, without Hasan Ali and the injured Liam Norwell, his bowling attack lacked penetration on a good batting pitch and Kashif took advantage in composed fashion with a richly deserved maiden ton. Roderick flicked the first ball of the season to the midwicket boundary and, with Jake Libby, put 50 on the board in 12 overs as Olly Hannon-Dalby and Chris Rushworth found rhythm elusive in the strong wind. Libby made an assured 38 before departing as he top-edged a pull to deep mid-wicket, where Danny Briggs took a fine low catch to give debutant Michael Booth his maiden first-class wicke
Kashif Ali Worcestershire Warwickshire County Championship Cricket
