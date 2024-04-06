Karim Benzema warns footballers about future transfers to Saudi Arabia

Karim Benzema has provided a warning for any footballers considering a future transfer to Saudi Arabia as his future is again up for debate. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner called time on a 14-year Real Madrid career last summer, becoming part of a wave of older stars from European clubs signing bumper contracts to join the burgeoning Middle Eastern league.
It is safe to say his time hasn't been as fruitful as hoped as the striker has only managed nine goals and seven assists in 20 appearances this season - the last of which came four months ago. Benzema signed for Al-Ittihad along with Fabinho and others, while the club also sought to snatch Mohamed Salah from Liverpool. The Reds swiftly batted away a late offer in the summer transfer window and since there has remained speculation whether the same club or others backed by the Gulf state will return in futur
Karim Benzema Footballers Transfer Saudi Arabia Future Warning Real Madrid Middle Eastern League Al-Ittihad Gulf State
