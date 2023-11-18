Karcher K7 Premium Smart Control Home High Pressure Washer is the daddy of pressure washer s. It's powerful, precise, adjustable and has a long hose and power cable. And in addition to cleaning your bike you can use it for getting gunk off your patio, garden fence , paving and more – which at least goes some way to justifying a price that puts it very much at the top end of the market. And then some...As winter comes around bikes inevitably come home caked with more and more mud.
And if you don't clean it off immediately it dries on, and very soon you're carrying around extra weight, your bike's aerodynamics and clean lines are compromised, and you really don't want mud getting into your bike's sensitive parts. So, keeping your bike clean is not just good for longevity and making sure your bike is running smoothly, it could actually make you a fraction faster too. And when a friend lent me a pressure washer a few months ago, I learnt a valuable lesson – there are two types of people in this world, those who want a pressure washer , and those who just haven't tried one ye
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »
Source: BBCTech | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »
Source: FT | Read more »
Source: bikerumor | Read more »