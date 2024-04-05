Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Steps Out in Bra and See-Through Pantyhose

Kanye West 's wife Bianca Censori stepped out in only a bra and see-through pantyhose on Wednesday night as she continues to embrace her X-rated makeover. The Yeezy architect, 29, and the rapper, 46 — who spent Easter Sunday with his kids — were spotted grabbing dinner together at Gigi's in Los Angeles . For their date night, Bianca styled a busty black bra with flesh-colored lace tights.

She didn't appear to be wearing any underwear as she held her purse over her private area during their walk to the restaurant. Bianca previously faced backlash for publicly forgoing panties in France, where she could have faced prison or a hefty fine of over $16,000 for indecent exposure. But it was later revealed that the brunette beauty used a common Hollywood SFX trick to create the nude-illusion loo

