Kanye West's Controversial Sweater and Adidas' Financial Results

Among the many items of designer clobber that Kanye West has worn during his two decades of global mega-stardom is a black, long-sleeved sweatshirt bearing an image of the late pope John Paul II. On its front is the slogan 'Seguiremos tu ejemplo', a Spanish phrase which roughly means 'We will follow your example'. On the back, in large white capital letters, are three words: 'WHITE LIVES MATTER'.

This sweater almost certainly cost a pittance to make: copycat versions can be purchased online for around £30. Yet the exact one West modelled, at Paris Fashion Week last October, is in some ways the most expensive item of clothing ever made. To understand why, simply cast an eye over the financial results that sportswear company Adidas unveiled last week. Here, we can — for the first time — see the full cost of the brand's decision to sever commercial ties with West in the aftermath of his decision to wear this highly provocative, racially charged sweater on the red carpet. Prior to this point, the collaboration had been a huge commercial succes





Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HELLOMAG: 17 most epic Kardashian Halloween costumes, from North West as 'Graduation' bear to Kourtney as KimIn 2023, North West channeled her dad Kanye West's for a Graduation Bear outfit

Source: hellomag | Read more »

HELLOMAG: North West reveals downside to being part of world-famous family in first ever interviewThe daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is 10-years-old

Source: hellomag | Read more »

SHROPSHİRESTAR: Controversial Shrewsbury North West Relief Road approved despite huge number of objectionsShrewsbury’s controversial North West Relief Road has been approved.

Source: ShropshireStar | Read more »

METRO NEWSPAPER UK: Kim Kardashian has done wonders for male nannies like meKim Kardashian reveals fear of 'farting up a storm' following Kanye West divorce.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK | Read more »

METROUK: Kim Kardashian has done wonders for male nannies like meKim Kardashian reveals fear of 'farting up a storm' following Kanye West divorce.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Kylie Jenner accused of COPYING former brother-in-law Kanye West after hiring Yeezy ghost designers...Kylie Jenner is her own best ad as she promotes products from her new clothing brand Khy. The stunning entrepreneur shows off the different types of puffer jackets from her brand, as well as a catsuit.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »