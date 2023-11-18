Kanye West's Controversial Sweater and Adidas' Financial Results

Among the many items of designer clobber that Kanye West has worn during his two decades of global mega-stardom is a black, long-sleeved sweatshirt bearing an image of the late pope John Paul II. On its front is the slogan 'Seguiremos tu ejemplo', a Spanish phrase which roughly means 'We will follow your example'. On the back, in large white capital letters, are three words: 'WHITE LIVES MATTER'.
This sweater almost certainly cost a pittance to make: copycat versions can be purchased online for around £30. Yet the exact one West modelled, at Paris Fashion Week last October, is in some ways the most expensive item of clothing ever made. To understand why, simply cast an eye over the financial results that sportswear company Adidas unveiled last week. Here, we can — for the first time — see the full cost of the brand's decision to sever commercial ties with West in the aftermath of his decision to wear this highly provocative, racially charged sweater on the red carpet. Prior to this point, the collaboration had been a huge commercial succes
