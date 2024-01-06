Kalvin Phillips facing exit from Manchester City after limited playing time

The first time Kalvin Phillips spoke to media as a Manchester City player, the task ahead of him was clear. How can he hope to get minutes ahead of Rodri. He insisted he was good enough to play at City and learn under Pep Guardiola. He insisted he could play alongside Rodri, rather than instead of him. Eighteen months later, and Phillips is staring at an exit from City after just 31 appearances for the club, of which just six have been starts, at an average of under half an hour per appearance.

He is unlikely to reach the 1,000-minute mark in sky Blue, and City have paid £46,000 per minute he has played. Or £1.35m per appearance. ALSO READ: Man City's new academy director sets priority to find 'the player of the future' ALSO READ: Kevin De Bruyne position change could help Man City solve pressing no.10 dilemma The ultimate nail in an already-shut coffin could come as Phillips may well be overlooked for the FA Cup visit of Championship strugglers Huddersfield on Saturda





MENnewsdesk » / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester City Council Leader Optimistic about City's ProgressBev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council, believes Manchester is on the verge of a new Golden Age due to recent developments and a rising economy.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City beat Sheffield United to end the year on a highManchester City defeated Sheffield United to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool. Rodri and Julian Alvarez scored the goals for City, who displayed their major trophies before the match. Kevin de Bruyne made his return from injury.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Leicester City Extend Unbeaten Run with 2-0 Victory Against Cardiff CityJames Justin's glorious long-range strike helped leaders Leicester City extend their unbeaten Championship run to nine games with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Cardiff City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's sharp finish gave Leicester reward for their early dominance at the Cardiff City Stadium. Though Cardiff competed for a spell after the opener, Leicester looked a cut above Erol Bulut's team and doubled their advantage after the break when Justin found the top corner from 25 yards. Abdul Fatawu came close to matching Justin's effort late on, but his long-ranger crashed back off the post before Stephy Mavididi also hit the woodwork. This was a seventh win in the last nine league outings for Leicester, who edge closer to an immediate Premier League return having looked too good for the second tier since being relegated from the top flight last season.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Manchester United's defeat at West HamManchester United's defeat at West Ham on Saturday was their 13th of the season, so is it still a surprise when Erik ten Hag's side are beaten? BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton predicted a Hammers victory and, from a total of 45,000 votes, so did 47% of you.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquires 25% of Manchester United sharesSky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains what Sir Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of 25 per cent of Manchester United could mean for the club moving forward...

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

INEOS Buys 25% of Manchester UnitedSir Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS has acquired a 25% stake in Manchester United, bringing fresh impetus to the club and introducing outside investment for the first time under the Glazers.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »