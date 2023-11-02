Kaley Cuoco Holds Baby Matilda in California

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Kaley Cuoco looked cheery as she smiled while holding her adorable baby girl Matilda on her hip in California on Wednesday. The 37-year-old acclaimed actress — who dressed her 7-month-old in five Halloween costumes — wore a gray beanie over her dirty blonde tresses. The locks were straight as they flowed down her chest as her makeup-free face beamed. Joining her during the outing was her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 41, who carried a large cake in his hands. The Flight Attendant sensation wore a light gray crew neck sweatshirt with khaki pants and gray and white Nike sneakers. Happy: Kaley Cuoco looked cheery as she smiled while holding her adorable baby girl Matilda on her hip in California on Wednesday Hands-on: Joining her during the outing was her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 41, who carried a large cake in his hands Along with her bundle of joy, she juggled a large green and white patterned tote, a crossbody phone case, and a black leather purse. Cuoco appeared unfazed by the extra weight as she focused on being in mom mode. Her youngster looked like a doll in a turquoise bib, long-sleeved gray shirt, black leggings, and bright pink socks. Meanwhile, Tom trotted behind her in a pair of white sneakers, tan pants, and a light blue short-sleeved shirt. His dark, ear-length hair was slicked back and his graying beard was neatly trimme

Kaley Cuoco Shares Daughter's Halloween Looks on Social MediaKaley Cuoco dresses up her daughter Matilda in five different Halloween outfits and shares photos on social media. Read more ⮕

Kaley Cuoco Shares Daughter's Halloween Looks on Social MediaKaley Cuoco dresses up her daughter Matilda in five different Halloween outfits and shares photos on social media. Read more ⮕

Kaley Cuoco Shares Daughter's Halloween Looks on Social MediaKaley Cuoco dresses up her daughter Matilda in five different Halloween outfits and shares photos on social media. Read more ⮕

Helen Flanagan opens up on dating new 'hot man' with daughter Matilda, 7Helen and her eldest daughter Matilda discussed dating on Instagram. Read more ⮕

California's Jackson Family Wines Expands to Essex, EnglandJackson Family Wines, known for its prime estates in California, announces a new wine project in Essex, England. Despite the county's reputation for jokes, it is now gaining recognition for producing high-quality still wines. The project will involve planting 65 acres of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in the Crouch Valley. Read more ⮕

The Big Business of Spooky SeasonHalloween decorations are seen outside of a house in San Francisco, California, on October 17, 2023. Read more ⮕