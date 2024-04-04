Kaizer Chiefs Defender Luke Fleurs Shot Dead in Johannesburg Hijacking

Luke Fleurs , the 24-year-old defender who signed for Kaizer Chiefs last year, has been tragically shot dead in a 'hijacking incident' in Johannesburg . The car hijacking took place in the Johannesburg suburb Florida on Wednesday night as Fleurs was approached by gunmen at a petrol station.

Kaizer Chiefs released a statement expressing their sadness and offering condolences to Fleurs' family and friends.

Luke Fleurs Kaizer Chiefs Defender Shot Dead Hijacking Johannesburg

