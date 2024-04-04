Kaizer Chiefs Defender Luke Fleurs Shot Dead in Johannesburg Hijacking

Luke Fleurs , the 24-year-old defender who signed for Kaizer Chiefs last year, has been tragically shot dead in a 'hijacking incident' in Johannesburg . The car hijacking took place in the Johannesburg suburb Florida on Wednesday night as Fleurs was approached by gunmen at a petrol station.
Kaizer Chiefs released a statement expressing their sadness and offering condolences to Fleurs' family and friends.
Luke Fleurs Kaizer Chiefs Defender Shot Dead Hijacking Johannesburg
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Luke Littler ends Luke Humphries’ winning run in Premier LeagueFollowing successive wins in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, Humphries had opened up a seven-point lead at the top of table
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Luke Littler ends Luke Humphries’ winning run in Premier LeagueFollowing successive wins in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, Humphries had opened up a seven-point lead at the top of table
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »