K-Pop Group STAYC Visits Ibrox After Jersey Mix-Up

K-Pop group STAYC visited Ibrox after a jersey mix-up during a gig in Texas. They were treated to a tour of Ibrox and were pictured with Rangers CEO James Bisgrove and former Gers defender John Brown. The group had meant to wear Texas Rangers tops for their show in Dallas but ended up wearing retro Rangers shirts.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBCWESTSCOT: K-Pop group STAYC tell Ibrox crowds 'we love Rangers' after top 'mix-up'STAYC members made headlines after they accidentally wore retro Rangers tops during a gig in Texas.

Source: BBCWestScot | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: K-pop girl band STAYC receive tour of Ibrox after viral blunderSTAYC left Texan fans baffled when they wore the wrong retro Rangers top on stage during a performance. However, a meet-up in Scotland was organised following the incident.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Stayc in 'we love Rangers' declaration as K Pop stars get Gers rightThe singers went viral last month after donning retro Gers shirts in what was meant to be a tribute to the Texas version.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Rangers icon on infamous Old Firm clash and Ibrox memories ahead of Belfast gigFormer defender Graham Roberts will appear in Belfast on November 18 alongside Terry Butcher, Ian Durrant and John Brown

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Rangers player admits that he feared his Ibrox career was finishedThe Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts at Hampden on Sunday was particularly sweet for one Rangers player.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Alex Inglethorpe 'in frame' for Rangers DOF role as Ibrox search goes onThe Light Blues are still on the hunt for a Ross Wilson replacement after he departed the club in April to take up a new position at English Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »