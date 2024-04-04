Justin Verlander to Begin Minor-League Rehab Assignment

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. Verlander has been on the injured list since the start of the season due to a shoulder issue.

He has been progressing well and recently threw a 52-pitch session, which he described as a success. Assuming his bullpen session goes well, Verlander is expected to throw around 70-75 pitches in his rehab start on Sunday.

