Justin Timberlake Opens 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards with Dual Performance

Justin Timberlake kicked off the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards with a dual performance showcasing his talent. He started with a mellow acoustic performance of his new ballad Selfish, then transitioned into a high-energy version of another new song, No Angels.

Both songs are from his recent album Everything I Thought It Was. The awards show took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

