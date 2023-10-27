Justin Timberlake makes bold move in wake of Britney Spears claims

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake of NSYNC at the The 28th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on January 28, 2001

Justin, 42, has faced particular backlash based on claims from the memoir, including how he broke up with her over text which left her “devastated”. She also accused him of cheating on her “a couple of times”, while he had publicly implied after they broke up that she was unfaithful to him.

Britney 41 confirmed she had made out with choreographer Wade Robson, although she said that Justin had “agreed to move past” her cheating, adding she was “loyal to Justin” for years “with that one exception”.Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake during the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York“I agreed not to have the baby,” she wrote. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. headtopics.com

Britney wrote that she didn’t have the abortion in a hospital, because “it was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or abortion”. Unfortunately she found herself in “excruciating pain”, which Justin allegedly thought “music would help” to ease. She wrote that he played his guitar while she lay “crying and sobbing” in the bathroom., famously dated Britney for over two years after they’d appeared as cast members on ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’ together.

This is not the first time he has faced backlash for his treatment towards women, particularly Britney. At the release of the documentary ‘Reframing Britney Spears’ fans criticized his treatment of her following their breakup. They also noted his response toHe acknowledged this in a post on Instagram in February 2021 in which he wrote: “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. headtopics.com

Read more:

hellomag »

Justin Timberlake’s cringiest moments unearthed by Britney Spears fansJustin Timberlake speaks out after an awkward dance routine at a performance in Washington D.C. went viral. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears' 'paranormal' experience after Justin Timberlake splitLoose Women recall interview with the pop star in 2017. Read more ⮕

What should Justin Timberlake do after Britney Spears' revelations?Loose Women recall interview with the pop star in 2017. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears FINALLY comments on the infamous double-denim outfits she and Justin Timberlake wore...The Britney superfans have hit the streets of London, bringing some glamour to Piccadilly Circus, South Bank, Parliament Square, and surrounding areas. Dressed in their unmistakable Britney-inspired outfits, the group attracted a lot of attention. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears reveals paranormal experience while 'speeding' through desert to get over ex Justin...The Britney superfans have hit the streets of London, bringing some glamour to Piccadilly Circus, South Bank, Parliament Square, and surrounding areas. Dressed in their unmistakable Britney-inspired outfits, the group attracted a lot of attention. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears reveals paranormal experience while 'speeding' through desert to get over ex Justin...The Britney superfans have hit the streets of London, bringing some glamour to Piccadilly Circus, South Bank, Parliament Square, and surrounding areas. Dressed in their unmistakable Britney-inspired outfits, the group attracted a lot of attention. Read more ⮕