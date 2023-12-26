Justin Timberlake and Travis Scott Spark Speculation of Collaboration Between PSG and Jordan Brand

As part of his “Man of the Woods” tour in 2018, Justin Timberlake wore an exclusive Jordan Brand jacket with a mock-up of the Paris Saint-Germain badge and Jordan Brand's Jumpman logo. This sparked speculation of a collaboration between the French club and Jordan Brand, expanding PSG's brand identity beyond football.
