Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's private split nine months before surprise engagement

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel have been married since 2012, but their love story almost ended the year before their wedding.
Their relationship seemingly went from strength to strength over the following years, but they shocked fans by confirming they had separated in March 2011. Rumours began swirling regarding the end of their relationship, with some claiming it was due to spending time apart due to their work schedules while others suggested there was a third party involved.
's relationship, we are confirming that they mutually have decided to part ways. The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other." Just five months later, they appeared to have rekindled their relationship after being spotted at a restaurant date in Toronto.
By November, notoriously private Jessica fuelled reconciliation rumours by telling Elle magazine: "A girl doesn't kiss and tell." The Cry Me A River singer and the Total Recall actress briefly split in 2011
While neither of them have commented on their brief split, it's clear it made them closer than ever as Justin proposed in December 2011 during a wintery trip to Montana. "We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time," she said on The Late Late Show. "We had snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow. We were head-to-toe snowboarding outfits — hats, gloves, everything. And we go up to the property to just check out how the foundation is looking. And all of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow."
The My Love hitmaker and the 7th Heaven actress exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy in October 2012. In photos. "I was about to stand up in front of my friends and family and bare my soul for the person I love. It was terribly emotional.