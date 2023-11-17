Just Ten Minutes With A Trichologist Taught Me That My Afro Hair Routine Was Wrong – Here’s What I Learnt

Just Ten Minutes With A Trichologist Taught Me That My Afro Hair Routine Was Wrong – Here’s What I LearntMy hair has always been one of my best assets. It was always bouncy, thick and strong - until it wasn't. My penchant for rocking tight hairstyles finally took its toll this year - I looked in the mirror one day and noticed the difference in my hairline. It was finer and my scalp was more visible.

In all honesty, it was something I had began to notice, but I'd shrugged it off until I could ignore it no more. I didn't want to believe that my hair health was declining - especially as I'd always been so proud of it. Thankfully, my role as a beauty journalist afforded me the luxury of visiting a top trichologist. Enter Angela Onuoha, aka. Under her high-tech microscope, my hair concerns were magnified. Scary yes, but incredibly helpful. Here's everything I learned about how I should be taking care of my hair.make - myself included. Here's everything that Angela taught me. And consider this your official jump scare warning... zoomed in scalp ahea





Read more: GRAZİAUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_TİMES: Erik ten Hag says ‘only a matter of time’ until Manchester United form improvesUnited’s focus returns to their Carabao Cup defence after Sunday’s derby defeat.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Erik ten Hag says ‘only a matter of time’ until Manchester United form improvesUnited’s focus returns to their Carabao Cup defence after Sunday’s derby defeat.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Erik ten Hag won't get what he wants at Man United until at least JanuaryInjuries to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have left Man United without their first-choice defensive partnership over the season.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

GOAL: Erik ten Hag should get until Christmas to save his Man Utd jobManchester United have a mountain to climb after suffering a late defeat to Copenhagen in the Champions League - but should Erik ten Hag be given more time to save himself?

Source: goal | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Rasmus Hojlund says ‘a matter of time’ until Erik ten Hag improves Man UnitedHojlund says the squad believe Ten Hag will turn things around.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Rasmus Hojlund says ‘a matter of time’ until Erik ten Hag improves Man UnitedHojlund says the squad believe Ten Hag will turn things around.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »