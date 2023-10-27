Just Stop Oil spray orange powder over Natural History Museum dinosaur display

Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested after pouring orange powder over a replica dinosaur skeleton at London's Natural History Museum.

Consultant gastroenterologist Will Stableforth and physiotherapist Steve Fay, used a children's paint fountain to cover a reproduction Titanosaur skeleton in orange cornstarch. During the stunt, at around 2pm on Thursday, they displayed a banner which read “For health’s sake- Just Stop Oil” before sitting down and waiting for police to arrive.

The Metropolitan Police said the protesters were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage before being taken into custody.A force statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “Two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at the Natural History Museum. headtopics.com

“Two activists from Just Stop Oil vandalised one of the exhibits with orange paint. They are in police custody.” Stableforth, from Truro in Cornwall, said beforehand: “As an NHS medical consultant I’ve spent many years looking after patients with diseases which, at their root, are caused by fossil fuels.“I have done everything legal I can to get our message across. Most of that has been ineffective, so it’s time to break the law. I cannot see another way at this time.

“The climate crisis is a healthcare emergency for every single one of us. We demand an end to any new fossil fuels and immediate climate action prioritising public health rather than big business.” Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know... headtopics.com

Read more:

itvnews »

Three arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters spray orange paint on London's Wellington ArchJust Stop Oil protesters spray orange paint on London's Wellington Arch. Read more ⮕

Mindless Just Stop Oil vandals target Wellington war memorial with spray paint...JUST Stop Oil vandals spray-painted one of the country’s best-known war memorials. But the 10.15am attack on the Wellington Arch failed to stop the King’s Life Guard marching on horseback through t… Read more ⮕

Just Stop Oil spray orange cornstarch over Titanosaur replica in National History MuseumJust Stop Oil spray orange cornstarch over Titanosaur replica. Read more ⮕

Big Oil's Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil DemandThe recent megamergers from ExxonMobil and Chevron didn't come out of nowhere, but pundits are now wondering whether these long-term strategies combine with peak oil demand forecasts Read more ⮕

Just Stop Oil spray orange powder over replica of the world's biggest ever dinosaur at the Natural History...This is the moment activists from Just Stop Oil sprayed orange powder over a dinosaur exhibit at the Natural History Museum. Read more ⮕

Moment Just Stop Oil eco-zealots spray orange powder over skeleton replica of the world's biggest...This the moment Just Stop Oil eco-zealots sprayed a dinosaur exhibition with orange powder inside London's Natural History Museum as they continued their relentless spree of demonstrations across the capital. Read more ⮕