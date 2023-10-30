Just Stop Oil protesters arrested at Westminster demonstration

More than 60 Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested following a slow-march demonstration in Parliament Square (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Demonstrators laid down and sat on the floor of every corner of Parliament Square after marching around the central London road in orange hi-vis jackets. We’ve had some questions asking us what Section Seven of the Public Order Act 2023 is. It’s a great question, the picture below provides a brief summary.Officers can make arrests under section seven if a protester “disproportionately interferes with road transport infrastructure” – the Metropolitan Police said its officers will take into account “a person’s right to protest” before making an arrest.

The demonstrator, who had come from Suffolk to take part in the march, said: "I want a future, I want a family, I want a business and I can't do that with a climate that's not liveable." Just Stop Oil protester Victoria Lindsell, 68, said: "We will stop the moment Rishi Sunak listens to our demands, which are no new licences for fossil fuels."