Just Stop Oil members in Leeds city centre ‘bring traffic to a standstill' as police issue statement

32 supporters of Just Stop Oil staged a slow march in Leeds yesterday (Sunday), with the environmental activist group saying that it “brought traffic to a standstill across the city centre”. A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has said they were called to Woodhouse Lane at 12.48pm and that the demonstration passed off without incident, with “no arrests and minimal disruption”.

Those taking part are demanding that the government stop granting licences for new oil and gas projects immediately. Maria Hallewell-Pearson, 21, who attended the march, said: “I am here today because our corrupt government is still pressing ahead with new fossil fuel projects which the UN has described as ‘moral and economic madness’ and which will leave the UK on the wrong side of history.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LeedsNews »

Thousands turn out for Palestine march through Leeds city centre calling for 'an end to the violence'Thousands of demonstrators turned out in Leeds city centre to show their support for Palestine. Read more ⮕

Leeds United 4 Huddersfield Town 1: Attackers shine in blitz with best yet crowdLeeds United produced a first-half procession en route to a 4-1 blitz of Saturday's Championship visitors Huddersfield Town in a lunchtime Yorkshire derby at Elland Road. Read more ⮕

Daniel Farke press conference LIVE as Leeds United boss reacts to Huddersfield Town thrashingFollow the latest from the Leeds United manager's post-match debrief at Elland Road after the Saturday afternoon clash with Darren Moore's Huddersfield Town Read more ⮕

Leeds United player ratings with Summerville and James outstanding in routAll of the marks out of 10 for Leeds United at Elland Road after their Championship clash with Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon as Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James score twice each to secure home win Read more ⮕

Leeds United injury blow as Joe Rodon limps off against Huddersfield TownLeeds United defender Joe Rodon was forced off during the second half against Huddersfield Town Read more ⮕

Leeds United 4 Huddersfield Town 1: Rampant Whites but Darren Moore in real dangerAn outstanding counter-attacking performance from Leeds United wrote off their midweek defeat as nothing more than the blip the Championship often throws up, but only magnified the pasting Huddersfield Town took. Read more ⮕