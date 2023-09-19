Jury retires to consider verdicts in Ashley Dale murder trial

The jury in the Ashley Dale murder trial has retired to consider its verdicts after seven weeks of often harrowing evidence. Jurors have now begun the job of deliberating on the fate of six men charged in connection with the 28-year-old's death in August last year. Ms Dale was shot dead after a gunman forced his way into her home in Old Swan , Liverpool , and fired multiple shots in the early hours of Sunday, August 21.

Merseyside Police were called to the scene by concerned neighbours, who heard shots and saw the body of a young woman lying in the garden of the property on Leinster Road. Emergency services attended and found her in the rear garden with gunshot wounds to her body. She was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later, according to Merseyside Polic





Read more: MENNEWSDESK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ECHOWHATSON: Ashley Dale murder trial jury sworn in ahead of openingFive men are charged with murdering the 28-year-old council worker shot dead in her own home

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Clash at Glastonbury 'reignited' feud that led to Ashley Dale's death, jury toldSix men are on trial in connection with her death

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

BBCEMT: Ashley Dale: Woman shot dead after row at Glastonbury, jury toldAshley Dale, 28, was killed after a feud between two groups reignited at the festival, a court hears.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Ashley Dale killed in feud 'reignited at Glastonbury', jury hearsThe prosecution has begun opening its case

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Photo of Ashley Dale posing with man who shot her shown to juryJames Witham was pictured making a 'peace sign' and grinning

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: 'Dusty' nickname and 'Hillsiders' explained to Ashley Dale juryA jury heard how Ashley's boyfriend and his friend were members of an organised crime group said to be feuding with her alleged killers

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »