Jurgen Klopp singles out two Liverpool players after Bournemouth win

Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez for "an unbelievable goal" that sealed Liverpool's place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup at Bournemouth.

After Cody Gakpo's opener was cancelled out by Justin Kluivert's second-half strike, it was Nunez who sealed the Reds' place in the last eight with a stunning strike past Andrei Radu as the visitors won 2-1 at the Vitality.

The Uruguay striker, who was a second-half substitute, has now scored seven goals this term and Klopp was delighted with the contribution of his No.9 on the night.REACTION: Nunez is about to unleash Liverpool potential as full-time actions speak volumes headtopics.com

“Darwin showed his class and put the game pretty much to bed for us," Klopp said. "It was an unbelievable goal. There were five, six, seven bigger chances in the whole game. "It was the goal we needed and he did it. Everyone worked extremely hard to win it and that’s what you want. Now we drive home. Long trip. But with going to the next round it feels much better.”

Klopp also reserved a word of praise for Jarell Quansah who stood out at centre-back on his fourth senior start. The England Under-21 defender has been one of the early-season success stories and the Reds manager was fulsome in his praise of the youngster due to how he handled the wet and windy conditions of a game played against the backdrop of Storm Ciaran. headtopics.com

Klopp added: “He was really good. In these circumstances, wow. So many difficult balls to judge as they were coming down. On the ball, he did really well. “Caoimhin Kelleher obviously thought ‘give him the ball quite a lot, let’s see what we can do’. A top game from Jarell. Absolutely."

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EchoWhatsOn »

Jurgen Klopp thrilled as Liverpool weather storm at BournemouthSubstitute Darwin Nunez settled a fourth-round tie staged in driving rain and swirling winds. Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp thrilled as Liverpool weather storm at BournemouthSubstitute Darwin Nunez settled a fourth-round tie staged in driving rain and swirling winds. Read more ⮕

Liverpool starting XI line-up confirmed as Jurgen Klopp makes eight changesJurgen Klopp has named his XI for Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp dilemma predicted as Liverpool star grabs 'big moment' after injuryThe Greek international has been impressive in his performances as of late for the Reds Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup set for major rule change that will delight Liverpool boss Jurgen KloppThe Carabao Cup is set for major rule change next season which will delight Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Read more ⮕

NI teenager signs first pro contract with Liverpool FCTrent Kone-Doherty has trained with the senior squad at Liverpool under manager Jurgen Klopp Read more ⮕