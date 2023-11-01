Jurgen Klopp reacts to Man Utd getting beaten by Newcastle in Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp winced as he saw Manchester United’s scoreline against Newcastle on TV (Hayters) Jurgen Klopp’s reaction summed up the state of Manchester United’s performance as Erik ten Hag’s side were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United on Wednesday evening. Manchester United news, exclusives and analysisSign upPrivacy PolicyThis site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

And as Klopp sat down to start his post-match press conference, the Liverpool manager winced as he saw the United’s scoreline against Newcastle on a nearby TV screen. Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to seeing @ManUtd thrashed at home by @NUFC ð pic.twitter.com/ZyXY5jMUsG— Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) November 1, 2023 Speaking after United’s defeat, Ten Hag said: ‘We know the standards you can expect with Manchester United, it is not good enough by far. We have to put things right.

