Jurgen Klopp points out 'strange circumstances' of Liverpool win at Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp praised the desire of his Liverpool players after they weathered a “strange” Bournemouth storm to book their place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Cody Gakpo had put Liverpool ahead in the first half only for Bournemouth to capitalise on the extremely windy conditions when Justin Kluivert headed in from a corner shortly after the hour.REACTION: Nunez is about to unleash Liverpool potential as full-time actions speak volumes

And Klopp was delighted with how his players stood firm to set up a tie at home to West Ham United next month. “It was really difficult for both teams. In the first half we could have scored more goals but didn’t. In the second half we realised it would have been a good idea to score more goals (in the first half) because the wind changed the game again. headtopics.com

Klopp admitted Liverpool rode their luck during a difficult second half as they attempt to regain the trophy they won in 2022.

