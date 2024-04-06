Jurgen Klopp opens up on fallout from controversial interview at Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the fallout from his controversial interview at Manchester United last month, admitting he knew criticism would come his way for storming off. After Liverpool's 4-3 defeat at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on March 17, Klopp made additional headlines for the abrupt manner that his post-match chat with Danish publication Viaplay was ended.

After objecting to a handful of questions around the fatigue of his players and the jam-packed schedule from reporter Niels Christian Frederiksen, a terse Klopp cut short the interview in frustration. The incident inevitably went viral with the manager coming under fire from certain sections of the media as a result and the Reds boss has revealed that he knew some pushback would be forthcoming

Jurgen Klopp Interview Manchester United Criticism Fallout

