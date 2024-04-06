Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool must win at Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have no alternative other than to win Sunday's game at Manchester United as he declared himself uninterested by the fact it will be his last at Old Trafford . Klopp's league leaders visit United looking to take another big step towards a 20th title but the fixture comes less than a month since their FA Cup quarter-final meeting ended with a 4-3 defeat.

Asked if he had given any consideration to the weekend's meeting being his final one at United as Reds boss, Klopp dismissed the importance of that as he called on his team to keep their focus as a potentially historic run-in begins to take real shape

