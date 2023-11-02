Jurgen Klopp finds next breakthrough star as Cody Gakpo times it perfectly

Having been one of the key components during Liverpool’s much-improved second half to last season as the central striker following his arrival from PSV Eindhoven, the Holland international has largely been frustrated in his attempts to recreate that form.

Gakpo, though, has still been contributing numbers, although having started on the left flank here, it was only when the Dutchman began to drift into preferred central areas there there were signs of real spark.

It meant Liverpool have scored in each of their last 25 games since the goalless Premier League draw at Chelsea in April. But for Gakpo, a fourth goal of the campaign was particularly timely. After all, the competition for places in the Reds attack is stronger than ever.The game was in the penultimate of five minutes’ injury time when Bournemouth launched another wind-assisted raid down the heart of Liverpool’s defence. headtopics.com

It was that sort of evening for the 20-year-old, who was the game’s most outstanding performer and further justified the faith that has been shown in him by Jurgen Klopp since the summer. In dreadful conditions, Quansah stepped up, both with his defending and his willingness to take possession from goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and play out from the back, a considerable strength on an evening when keeping the ball on the deck was such a bonus.

Of course, having missed a penalty in the Premier League defeat here back in March – and then doing likewise against the same opposition at Anfield in August, although he netted from the rebound – Salah, always mindful of his achievements, no doubt felt there was a score to settle. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EchoWhatsOn »

Liverpool starting XI line-up confirmed as Jurgen Klopp makes eight changesJurgen Klopp has named his XI for Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp thrilled as Liverpool weather storm at BournemouthSubstitute Darwin Nunez settled a fourth-round tie staged in driving rain and swirling winds. Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp thrilled as Liverpool weather storm at BournemouthSubstitute Darwin Nunez settled a fourth-round tie staged in driving rain and swirling winds. Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Man Utd getting beaten by Newcastle in Carabao CupKlopp's face summed up United's performance. Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Man Utd getting beaten by Newcastle in Carabao CupKlopp's face summed up United's performance. Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Man Utd getting beaten by Newcastle in Carabao CupKlopp's face summed up United's performance. Read more ⮕