Jurgen Klopp criticizes journalist's colleague over interview with Jordan Henderson

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called out a journalist’s colleague during his pre-Atalanta press conference on Wednesday afternoon. If Klopp's men advance to the next round over two legs, they will take on either Benfica or Marseille for a place in the final, which will take place in Dublin, Ireland. Speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Klopp took issue with a journalist’s colleague over an interview with former Reds captain Jordan Henderson .

Henderson was asked if it had been his “worst performance” after moving to the club during what was a tense interview. The England midfielder smiled and replied: “No, because we didn't lose. As you just asked us before the camera came on. It's always worse when you lose the game.” The interviewer then repeated: “You said you didn't perform well so can I call it a poor performance?” Klopp said: “You are not the one who interviewed Jordan Henderson, are you? To which the reporter replied: “No.” The German then continued: “Good. That was your colleague? Your friend? That was uncomfortable, eh? . With a microphone in your hand. What a horrible interview that was.” Afterwards, the reporter said: “I spoke to him and he said ‘I regret the interview, I was a bit too hard’ and he also said it on television.

