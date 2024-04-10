Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool will find solution to season ticket price increase

Jurgen Klopp is confident that Liverpool and their fans will find a solution to the club's plans to increase season ticket prices . Liverpool recently announced their intention to raise the cost of season tickets at Anfield by two percent for the next season. In response, supporters' groups have decided not to display flags during the Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta.

Klopp believes that the absence of flags will not affect the team's performance and understands the concerns of the fans. He is optimistic that a resolution will be reached and emphasizes the importance of maintaining a strong connection between the club and its supporters

