Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag Warn Supporters Against Tragedy Chanting

Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag have warned supporters against tragedy chanting ahead of Sunday’s fixture between [Team A] and [Team B]. The warning comes following last month’s FA Cup quarter-final tie between the two sides after video footage was shared of a fan in the home section of the Old Trafford crowd chanting about Hillsborough, Heysel, and Munich. Both clubs have vowed to issue bans to anyone committing tragedy-related abuse, whether in stadiums or online.

Klopp urged supporters to “show a bit of class”, while Ten Hag called on fans to “focus entirely on backing their team”

