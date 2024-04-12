Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool deserved to lose to Atalanta in Europa League

Now let's hear from the man himself, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp , who admitted that his side deserved to lose to Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. It wasn't a surprise result at Anfield last night. When you underestimate and disrespect a team, more often than not, a loss is on the cards. Atalanta are a very good footballing team and would be higher in Serie A if they didn't have to sell their best players each year.
I'm not a fan of Europa due to days played but this far in I'd thought we'd go for it, especially at home. Jurgen protecting his players, saying it's all him. Too right it is Jurgen. The technology, which has already been used in other elite competitions for a couple of seasons, is due to arrive in England after some high-profile offside errors. Also leads on Gianluca Scamacca scoring twice in Atalanta's shock 3-0 win at Liverpool and mentions the latest technology which could be used in the Premier League. Following a ruling by the EFL. As well as the initial deduction, the Premier League's bottom club have been handed a further two-point suspension. West Ham could have done with this version of Gianluca Scamacca last night, as they slipped to a late defeat away to runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen in Germany. There's not much cheer across Stanley Park at the moment either
