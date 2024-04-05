Junior doctors vote in favour of improved pay offer

The Government's long-running pay dispute with junior doctors remains ongoing. The British Medical Association (BMA) said its members in England voted in favour by 83 per cent, describing the offer as an improvement on one rejected earlier this year, as well as including changes to the profession’s pay review body (DDRB).

Consultants – senior doctors who have completed full medical training in a specialised area – have walked out repeatedly over the past year, adding to NHS waiting lists which have also been affected by the junior doctors’ dispute, which remains unresolved. The BMA said the offer includes important changes to the DDRB, which represents “significant progress” in returning the pay review body to its “original purpose and independence”. It said that from next year, there will be changes to the way the review body will appoint members, and the Government will no longer be able to constrain its remit with reference to inflation targets and economic evidence

