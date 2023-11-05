Jungle Rumble Adventure Golf to Open Mini-Indoor Golf and Entertainment Centre in Bold Street

Mini-golf company Jungle Rumble Adventure Golf is preparing to move into Bold Street. The business has converted the central part and southeast end of the Grade II Lyceum building into a mini-indoor golf and entertainment centre. The venue boasts a huge 360-degree bar along with three floors of activities, including a games room full of arcade machines. Two adventure golf courses will be set against an electrifying neon background.

Themes include a stunning underwater area and a traditional Day of the Dead festival. The venue was previously occupied by restaurant China Dina in 2018 though most notably by the Post Office which bought the building in 1984 and continued to use it until 2004. Jungle Rumble Adventure Golf is set to open in November

