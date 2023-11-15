Julian Jones Directs New James Bond-Inspired Series

Series director Julian Jones, left, with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and Oscar-winning 007 special effects supervisor Chris Corbould Newtown director, Julian Jones has been part of the team behind the new big-budget Prime Video series 007: Road to a Million.

The show, which is available in more than 240 countries, features an epic adventure with nine pairs of everyday people being given a shot at winning a life-changing £1 million prize by completing a series of spectacular Bond-inspired challenges.Julian, a father-of-two, teamed up with Golden Globe-winning actor Brian Cox, the star of Succession, as The Controller, a villainous mastermind who sets the tasks and watches the pairs as they hunt for the 10 questions he’s hidden at iconic Bond film locations around the world. It’s the first time that Eon Productions, who own the rights to the James Bond brand, have permitted the 007 name to be linked to any other film or television sho

