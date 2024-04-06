Julian Alvarez: A Talented Player Struggling for Regular Position

Julian Alvarez has won numerous trophies throughout his career but struggles to secure a regular position in the Manchester City team. Despite being a world and continental champion, he is often overshadowed by his teammates.

However, for Argentina, he plays a crucial role as the number nine, allowing Lionel Messi to shine as the world's best number 10.

Julian Alvarez Manchester City Argentina Football Player Trophies Regular Position Lionel Messi

