Judge Questions Trump's Immunity from Prosecution

Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson expressed skepticism that former President Trump is immune from prosecution on charges related to the 2020 election. The panel of judges also questioned their jurisdiction to consider the appeal, raising the possibility of dismissal.





Campus Antisemitism Hearing Raises Questions on University ResponseThe congressional hearing on campus antisemitism has sparked a debate on how universities handle antisemitism and the boundary between acceptable protest and impermissible speech.

Questions Raised Over Airline's Decision to Fly Plane Despite Warning LightsThe decision to stop flying one of its planes over the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii due to warnings from a cabin-pressurization system — yet keep flying it over land — is raising questions about whether the jet should have been in the air at all.

2024 Presidential Election: Biden vs. Trump RematchThe 2024 presidential election is expected to be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, barring any unforeseen circumstances. The party primaries will confirm this, with the Republican primary potentially finishing by the end of February. Americans will then face a full eight months of a general election campaign between two unpopular candidates.

Maine Republicans Seek to Impeach Secretary of State for Blocking Trump from Primary BallotRepublicans in Maine are seeking to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for blocking former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot. Bellows used the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause to justify her decision.

Trump Appeals Ruling Barring Him from Ballot Over Capitol AttackFormer President Donald Trump appeals ruling by Maine's Democratic secretary of state barring him from the ballot over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on his eligibility to return to the presidency in a related Colorado case.

B cell-deficient patients gain protective T cell immunity following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and infection, study findsB cell deficiency is a common condition that weakens the immune system. This study shows that these patients can still develop protective T cell immunity after being vaccinated or infected with SARS-CoV-2.

