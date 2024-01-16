Judge denies Trump's request to suspend defamation trial for funeral

With jury selection about to begin, a judge denied Donald Trump's request Tuesday that a defamation trial stemming from a columnist's claims that he sexually abused her in the 1990s be suspended for a day so he could attend the funeral of his mother-in-law later in the week. The denial came during a combative exchange between lawyers for Trump and Judge Lewis A. Kaplan over evidence in the case, Trump’s desire to attend the Thursday funeral and whether the trial should occur at all.

This is the penalty phase of a civil defamation trial stemming from columnist E. Jean Carroll's claims he sexually attacked her in a department store dressing room. A May trial found Trump sexually abused Carroll, awarding her $5 millio





