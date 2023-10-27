Judge denies restraining order that would lift BC swim teams suspension during hazing investigation

A judge has denied the request for a temporary restraining order that would lift the suspension of the BC swim team during their hazing investigation.

Due to this decision, the swimmers who had sued Boston College have decided to dismiss the lawsuit, as their goal was to practice and compete during the investigation, according to their attorneys Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP.

At this point, Boston College's swimming and diving teams remain suspended as an alleged hazing scandal is still under investigation.after finding that"hazing had occurred within the program." Lawyers for 37 students on the teams had pushed back, suing to allow the teams to compete again.Sign up for NECN newsletters. headtopics.com

A Middlesex Superior Court judge heard arguments from both sides during a hearing in which Boston College filed court documents that offered the deepest look yet at what led the school to suspend the teams over what allegedly happened at a party over Labor Day weekend.

At a"Frosh" event on Sept. 3, freshmen were instructed to partake in various drinking games and binge drinking, with the freshmen given bags to wear around their necks in case they needed to vomit, the school said. Some did, while others passed out. headtopics.com

The men's and women's swimming and diving teams at Boston College have been suspended indefinitely after the school says administrators found evidence of hazing. Older students were allegedly"taking care of" freshmen who were sick or overly intoxicated. It was the second of three team events where underage drinking took place in three straight days, according to Boston College, which cited an investigation including interviews with 20 team members and an analysis of photos, videos and a group chat.

