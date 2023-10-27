Jude Bellingham spotted watching basketball with new Real Madrid teammates ahead of first El Clasico...

Jude Bellingham appears relaxed in his preparations for the El Clasico as he was spotted court-side at a basketball game.Bellingham has scored 11 goals in his first 12 appearances for the club and also turned provider with three assists across all competitions.

The two sides are set to meet on Saturday afternoon for a tasty El Clasico, Bellingham's first since he moved to Spain. If the result is a good luck omen for Madrid then they look set to beat Barcelona as their basketball side won 65-64.

"I’m more excited than anything. I’m so looking forward to the atmosphere. Whatever else, it will be really fun. Back when I was a kid in England we still had the coverage of the Clasicos and Spanish football. headtopics.com

"I remember celebrations; Ronaldo’s ‘calma’ at the Camp Nou, stuff like that. It sticks in your mind: the iconic moments, the good, the bad, sometimes the ugly side of it as well."There have been so many classic games, so many magic moments, it’s a pleasure to be able to play it. Where else would you rather be as a football player? You can imagine what it means.

Read more:

talkSPORT »

How Carlo Ancelotti moulded Jude Bellingham into Real Madrid's runaway trainCarlo Ancelotti is deserving of credit for how Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at Real Madrid, moulding the England international into a prolific No 10. Read more ⮕

Jude Bellingham backed as future Ballon d'Or winner by former Real Madrid strikerFormer Barcelona and Real Madrid striker Javier Saviola has predicted Jude Bellingham has what it takes to win the Ballon d'Or. Read more ⮕

Jude Bellingham transfer claim made as Liverpool sent Mohamed Salah messageWe have rounded up the latest Liverpool headlines as claims are made over Jude Bellingham and Mohamed Salah Read more ⮕

Jude Bellingham hints at what Trent is going to do at LiverpoolLiverpool are back in action this evening as Jurgen Klopp's side face Toulouse in the Europa League Read more ⮕

Sergio Aguero makes Jude Bellingham transfer admission after Man City linksManchester City have long been linked with Jude Bellingham but the England star chose to join Real Madrid in the summer Read more ⮕

Jude Bellingham to ruin Liverpool transfer plans as English fans ‘banned’ from watching himJude Bellingham is going to use his friendship to lure players to the biggest club in Europe rather than Liverpool. Can we watch that on UK TV? Read more ⮕