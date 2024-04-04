Jude Bellingham's Name Mistakenly Appears on Scotland's New Jersey

Jude Bellingham 's name has mistakenly ended up on Scotland 's new jersey, along with Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford . Fake kits with their names and numbers are being sold online at a cut price. Scotland 's Coefficient warned about the dangers of buying fake tops.

Jude Bellingham Scotland Jersey Fake Kits Mason Mount Marcus Rashford

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jude Bellingham rips into Jamie Carragher during hilarious CBS Sports interviewJude Bellingham poked fun at Jamie Carragher following Real Madrid's game against RB Leipzig.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Jude Bellingham’s non-goal shows us football’s full-time law needs to changeThe end of a match being subjective brings problems. A stopped clock from the 90th minute could solve that

Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »

Jude Bellingham sees funny side after video of reporter asking to take him home goes viral...Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals how close Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland were to signing for Manchester United

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Micah Richards convinces Declan Rice to do hilarious new celebration that Jude Bellingham 'bottled'Richards and Rice shook hands live on air.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Cole Palmer emulates Jude Bellingham after another dazzling display for Chelsea...Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino understands supporters' frustration and admits he would likely boo himself if he were a fan

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Ex-Chelsea starlet insists ‘unbelievable’ Jude Bellingham ‘dominated’ Birmingham training sessions...Jude Bellingham still makes time for fans after controversial Real Madrid goal was ruled out against Valencia in La Liga

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »