Joy Corrigan Admits to Lying About Her Age for Decades

Joy Corrigan made another reveal this week after sharing earlier this year she had her breast implants removed and had quite marijuana. On Thursday the former Playboy, Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated model shared that she has been lying about her age for decades. As recently as this summer she said she was 28 and insisted she was born in 1995, but now she has admitted that she is actually 35 and was born in 1988. That is a seven year age difference, but she was successful in pulling off the scam without any questions asked. 'I'm finally ready to reveal this secret I've been carrying for years,' began the blonde beauty in her Instagram caption as she shared sexy photos where she looks like she is in her twenties. 'I'm 35 years young. I've been told to lie about my age for years by past agents and people in the industry.

