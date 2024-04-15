Journalist Mark Urban to Leave BBC After 35 Years

Journalist and presenter Mark Urban has confirmed his departure from the BBC after 35-years with the broadcasting giant. Addressing social media followers on Sunday, Urban, 63 - best known for his appearances on Newsnight alongside Jeremy Paxman - announced he will part ways with the BBC within weeks after deciding it was 'time for a change.' Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: 'Personal news. I’ll be leaving the BBC at the end of May.
Newsnight in its current format will end then, so most posts will go. 'I decided not to apply for other BBC jobs. Working there for 35 yrs has been life defining: an eyewitness to history collaborating with such brilliant colleagues. But it’s time for a change.' Newsnight will soon show more live debate shows as it takes inspiration from Question Time and appoints a new editor amid a battle to regain lost viewers. Journalist and presenter Mark Urban has confirmed his departure from the BBC after 35-years with the broadcasting giant Addressing social media followers on Sunday, Urban announced he will part ways with the BBC within weeks after deciding it was 'time for a change' Urban is currently Newsnight's diplomatic editor and occasional host of the long-running current affairs show The news and current affairs programme will be led by Jonathan Aspinwall, who has worked for the corporation for 27 years and currently runs BBC News Podcast
