Misfit Jota appears to have lost a key ally as Karim Benzema moved to silence the Al-Ittihad supporters that are booing under-fire boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

With only eight foreign players allowed in each group for domestic league matcheS, the former Celtic star was removed from the squad. But he impressed during the AFC Champions League win over Al-Wahda - with and the decision from Nuno to substitute the winger was booed by the raging Ittihad support during a rare appearance for the 24-year-old.

Speaking to the Saudi media, Benzema has attempted to quell the anger that is spilling from the stands over Jota and lacklustre results. The 35-year-old said: "We ask the fans for support and support in order to return again to victories. headtopics.com

Nuno was also put on the spot about the irritation from fans. The manager admits he has been taken aback by the response during the last two outings: The fans booing me is surprising to me.

