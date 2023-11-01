Josko Gvardiol praises Man City duo as academy explain EFL Trophy disappointment

Manchester City are preparing themselves for a return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host AFC Bournemouth.

Confidence is high in the Blues' camp after a spectacular derby day triumph at the weekend. City's 3-0 win at Manchester United kept Pep Guardiola's men within touching distance of those above while simultaneously flattening the Reds.

While it is important to celebrate such victories, Guardiola will be keen for his side to avoid complacency against the Cherries. With preparations for that clash firmly underway, MEN Sport has taken a look at the headlines coming from the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Gvardiol reserves praise for City duo City defender Josko Gvardiol has admitted he has been surprised the most by Ederson and Rodri since his transfer to the Etihad Stadium this summer. Gvardiol joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer for £77.6m and has so far settled into Guardiola's side comfortably. Despite being a centre-back by trade, the 21-year-old has seamlessly transitioned into the left-back role and has become an integral part of City's defensive line.

City's youngsters fell to a frustrating 3-0 defeat at Bradford on Tuesday to exit the competition that pits academy sides against EFL opposition at the group stages. It is the third year in a row that City have failed to reach the knockout stages.

