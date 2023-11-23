Josie Gibson admires Marvin Humes' six pack on I'm A Celebrity

Josie Gibson went wild for Marvin Humes' six pack during Wednesday's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The JLS star, 38, and Fred Sirieix, 51, were seen working out together in camp using rocks.

They then started singing their own jungle song: 'Jungle living, living in a jungle…' Fred laughed: 'It could be a Christmas hit!' As Marvin headed up to the shower where Josie was washing her clothes, Josie exclaimed: 'Bloody hell Marv is that your body? How many times a week do you work out? Jesus!' Speechless: Josie Gibson went wild for Marvin Hume's six pack during Wednesday's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here As Marvin headed up to the shower where Josie was washing her clothes, Josie exclaimed: 'Bloody hell Marv is that your body? How many times a week do you work out? Jesus!' Marvin laughed: 'Coz I'm not eating babe, I've lost a lot of weight.' Josie in the Bush Telegraph said: 'First it was Nigel Farage's bum, now Marvin's six pack… loads of surprises. Just don't know what's going to come nex





