Josie Drops Hint About Heading into the Jungle on This Morning

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

She hosted ITV's This Morning alongside Rylan Clark on Monday, and dropped a huge hint she's heading into the jungle. Josie wored a khaki green jumper dress which she teamed with a black belt, while hosting a segment on terrifying creepy crawlies.been terrorised by a snake on the loose in his own home - said: "Normally they'd team up presenters where one of them is like, 'yeah, I'm up for it'. Not today."Tanks of snakes, spiders, and cockroaches were laid out in front of the pair, but Josie kept a safe distance.Strictly dancer splits from property mogul and 'doesn’t want any distractions' One reacted on X, formerly Twitter: "Josie looks petrified just standing near bugs and crawlies and she is rumoured to be going into the jungle?!?!" One more said: "If Josie is going into the jungle..after watching her reaction to the creatures on today....she is going to be hilarious."“She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her. “She’s incredibly down-to-earth and seems to strike a chord with people at home. Plus they’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity, as she already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates."2010 but her TV career appeared to have stalled until she started as a competition announcer on This Morning in 2019.Big Brother feud erupts as Olivia angers housemates and fans rage ‘get her out

Strictly's Angela Scanlon considered as potential replacement for Holly Willoughby on This MorningITV bosses are discussing the possibility of Strictly's Angela Scanlon replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning following her success on the BBC dance show. The Irish presenter has hosted The One Show and has been raised with chiefs at the network as a potential to join the programme. An ITV source said: 'Angela's name was raised and actually she would be a great replacement for Holly. She ticks all of the boxes, and has a wealth of experience. 'Plus, she would come off of the Strictly high.' Former journalist Ms Scanlon, 39, is amongst the favourites to reach the Strictly final later this year and currently presents Your Home Made Perfect on BBC Two. Strictly's Angela Scanlon is being considered as a potential replacement for Holly Willoughby on ITV's This Morning ITV bosses have decided to hold live auditions to find the perfect successor to Willoughby in the coming weeks, with sources saying they will test a number of potential anchors Executives are using Josie Gibson's absence while she is appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, to look for a new face for when the show relaunches next year Meanwhile, ITV bosses have decided to hold live auditions to find the perfect star to replace Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa in the coming weeks. With presenter Josie Gibson, 38, who hosts two or three times a week, going to Australia to appear on I'm A Celebrity.. Read more ⮕

Strictly's Angela Scanlon considered as potential replacement for Holly Willoughby on This MorningITV bosses are discussing the possibility of Strictly's Angela Scanlon replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning following her success on the BBC dance show. The Irish presenter has hosted The One Show and has been raised with chiefs at the network as a potential to join the programme. An ITV source said: 'Angela's name was raised and actually she would be a great replacement for Holly. She ticks all of the boxes, and has a wealth of experience. 'Plus, she would come off of the Strictly high.' Former journalist Ms Scanlon, 39, is amongst the favourites to reach the Strictly final later this year and currently presents Your Home Made Perfect on BBC Two. Strictly's Angela Scanlon is being considered as a potential replacement for Holly Willoughby on ITV's This Morning ITV bosses have decided to hold live auditions to find the perfect successor to Willoughby in the coming weeks, with sources saying they will test a number of potential anchors Executives are using Josie Gibson's absence while she is appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, to look for a new face for when the show relaunches next year Meanwhile, ITV bosses have decided to hold live auditions to find the perfect star to replace Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa in the coming weeks. With presenter Josie Gibson, 38, who hosts two or three times a week, going to Australia to appear on I'm A Celebrity.. Read more ⮕

Mike Pence Drops Out of Presidential RaceFormer US vice president Mike Pence announces his withdrawal from the presidential campaign, citing lack of support and fundraising difficulties. Read more ⮕

Clocks go back: Why you may be feeling extra refreshed this morningLast night, the clocks went back in the UK, giving people an extra hour of sleep. This bi-annual change in timing system has a history dating back to Benjamin Franklin's campaign in 1784. Read more to learn about the origins of Daylight Savings and its impact on sleep patterns. Read more ⮕

Rap Star Drops Clue About True IdentityA key clue about the true identity of a popular rap star in the UK has been revealed, bringing the guessing game closer to a solution. The star has filmed music videos in Bermondsey, often raps about the 'Big Smoke', and speaks with a distinct accent. Despite speculation, even the rapper's teammates are unaware of his true identity. Read more ⮕

Former Vice President Mike Pence Drops Presidential BidFormer Vice President Mike Pence has ended his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination due to difficulties in fundraising and gaining support in the polls. Pence did not endorse any rivals but called for a Republican candidate who would lead with civility and appeal to the better angels of our nature. Read more ⮕