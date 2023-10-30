Joshua Bowles: Former GCHQ worker jailed for life after trying to murder US spy

Joshua Bowles, 29, was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years behind bars. The Old Bailey heard it was a 'politically motivated attack'. This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version. You can receive Breaking News alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News App. You can also follow @SkyNews on X or subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkyNews »

Ex-GCHQ worker jailed for terrorist knife attack on US spy at leisure centreJoshua Bowles punched and stabbed the woman during a frenzied attack in Cheltenham in March. Read more ⮕

Deontay Wilder expresses desire for Anthony Joshua fightDeontay Wilder expresses his eagerness to fight Anthony Joshua and hopes that the fight will happen soon. He emphasizes the importance of the fight in boxing history and urges Joshua to accept the challenge. Read more ⮕

Syracuse scholars represent Lockerbie in AmericaTristan Woolley and Joshua Halliday have been taking part in the university's Remembrance Week Read more ⮕

Eddie Hearn Claims Ngannou Defeated Fury and Predicts Joshua to End Fury's CareerEddie Hearn, promoter of the boxing show, expressed disbelief at Tyson Fury's loss to Francis Ngannou, stating that both fighters appeared inexperienced. Hearn also mentioned the knockdown in round three, questioning Fury's resistance. He further suggested that Anthony Joshua should have a rematch with Ngannou or end Fury's career within six rounds. Read more ⮕

Cardinals’ Joshua Dobbs to start vs. Browns with Kyler Murray not ready to return, coach saysMurray began the 2023-24 season on the PUP list as he recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 14 of last season. Read more ⮕

Mourners leave tributes for former Chinese premier Li KeqiangThe 68-year-old died on Friday from a heart attack. Read more ⮕