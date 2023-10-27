Jorgie Porter 'really scared' after burglars try to break into Cheshire mansion

The former Hollyoaks star, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday (October 26) to reveal she saw people climbing over the gate in attempt to access her house. She also claims her wifi and alarm had been cut.

READ MORE: BBC Radio 1's Mollie King fans torn as she gets into autumn spirit on day out with baby daughter"Obviously it’s been planned because all the cables have been cut, all the wifi in the area has been cut. Our alarm was taken off the wall, they’ve really planned it. Sick."

"But I’m just so angry. Why? Why would people want to come and - it’s just so upsetting. I hope nobody is put in this position because it’s just really horrible." The terrifying ordeal comes after the mum-of-one, who played Theresa McQueen in Hollyoaks, opened up about a struggle she'd been facing after the birth of her son. In September, she revealed she was suffering from postpartum hair loss following the birth of Forest. headtopics.com

Jorgie took a break from her usually glamorous Instagram posts to share an honest picture of herself and her less-than-perfect hair. She used the post to shine a light on postpartum hair loss and ask fans for tips on getting past it.She said: "Today I’m embracing the beautiful mess that is postpartum hair loss. Wanted to post about this, as sometimes I know my feed can look a little glam but let’s be honest most the time I’m running around with my hair like this.

