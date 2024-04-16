Jordan Pickford's Incredible Save Praised by Lampard

A couple of years ago, while managing Everton , Chelsea legend ‘Super’ Frankie Lampard – as his banner displayed here across the Shed End says – described Jordan Pickford ’s save from Cesar Azpilicueta as not just the best in the Premier League that season but the most-outstanding of the entire Premier League era.

READ MORE: Everton are in danger of losing one thing they need now more than ever after Chelsea embarrassmentWhen these two sides met back in December, Jarrad Branthwaite enjoyed what was one of his most-imperious displays of a hugely-impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League, making a string of crucial interceptions as England manager Gareth Southgate watched on but while that game was one of the rookie star’s high water marks, this was surely the nadir of the campaign.

It wasn’t just Branthwaite’s pride that was hurt though as he worryingly hobbled off injured after the break. This was a bad day at the office but Everton most hope that the fitness issue is not a serious one.Evertonians are of course well-acquainted with the old battle cry in which they sing: “And we’ll fight, fight, fight, with all our might, for the boys in the royal blue jersey.”

Here though, they were well off the mark. It was Chelsea who showed all the fight – even among each other when it came to who would take their penalty – while, despite a few crude challenges that were too little, too late – the visitors surrendered all too meekly.

